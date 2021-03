Cycling

Paris-Nice 2021 video highlights - Sam Bennett claims stunning victory on Stage 5 with big sprint

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Sam Bennett powered to a perfectly-timed sprint to take Stage 5 of Paris-Nice in very fine fashion in Bollene. The Irishman produced an exquisite finish with a burst that his rivals simply could not match as he ended the 200.2km stage in ruthless fashion despite a bunch sprint which threw up a number of challengers.

