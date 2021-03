Cycling

Paris-Nice cycling 2021 - 'Deary me!' - Primoz Roglic swerves scary crash in forlorn chase

Primoz Roglic almost followed Tim Declercq over the edge as he attempted a rescue mission at Paris-Nice. The Slovenian went into the final day with a 52-second lead over Max Schachmann, but ended up surrendering his advantage after a nightmare final day.

