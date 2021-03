Cycling

Paris-Nice cycling 2021 - 'He won it at a canter!' - Cees Bol roars to Stage 2 win

Stage 2 of Paris-Nice came down to a sprint finish and Cees Bol (Team DSM) timed his effort to perfection to secure victory. Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) came home in fifth and lost the overall yellow race leader's jersey to Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange), who finished the race in third place.

00:02:35, 2 hours ago