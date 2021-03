Cycling

Paris-Nice cycling 2021 - Magnus Cort wins Stage 8 as Max Schachmann defends title on dramatic final

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) defended his Paris-Nice title in dramatic circumstances as Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) suffered another late collapse in France. Magnus Cort swept to Stage 8 victory in a sprint for the line but all the drama happened earlier on a crazy final day that was expected to be a procession.

