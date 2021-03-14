Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) defended his Paris-Nice title in dramatic circumstances as Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) suffered another late collapse in France.

Magnus Cort swept to Stage 8 victory in a sprint for the line but all the drama happened earlier on a crazy final day that was expected to be a procession.

Historically, Paris-Nice has been won by slender margins but Roglic rolled out on Sunday with a 52-second advantage over Schachmann.

Then it went wrong. Roglic crashed at least once – the TV cameras missed a second incident – and then was distanced due to a split in the peloton.

The Slovenian, sporting a huge road rash on his left thigh, set about trying to close the gap with no teammates left to help but the peloton, driven on by Bora, kept him away.

That soon propelled Schachmann into the virtual lead. But Schachmann could not rest as Astana duo Aleksandr Vlasov and Ion Izagirre were 19 and 23 seconds adrift respectively and eager to attack.

Down the road, Roglic was trying in vain to close the gap – having a huge scare when he misjudged a corner and almost plummeted down a steep drop.

Schachmann managed to close down attacks, particularly from Izagirre, before finishing safely in the bunch in 10th behind Cort to avoid any late drama.

For Roglic, it was another disastrous conclusion to a stage race in France, with memories of his Tour de France time trial collapse brought flooding back as Schachmann celebrated a title that should have been his.

It was an eventful weekend for the 31-year-old, who caused controversy on Stage 7 after sweeping past lone escapee Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious) with the finish line in sight.

