Cycling

Paris-Nice cycling 2021 - Sam Bennett on impressive win at Paris-Nice opener

Sam Bennett powered through in the final 100 metres to take the opening stage of Paris-Nice. The sprinters were not hindered by a crash just into the flamme rouge, and Frenchman Arnaud Demare looked well set to take the leader’s jersey as he loomed up menacingly, but he did not have the legs to repel Deceuninck-QuickStep rider Bennett. Trek-Segafredo’s Mads Pedersen filled out the podium.

00:02:15, 2 hours ago