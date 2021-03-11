Sam Bennett of Deceuninck-Quick Step produced a quite brilliant sprint to storm to victory on Stage 5 of Paris-Nice.

The Irishman came through in 5:16.01 with a perfectly-timed burst to pip Nacer Bouhanni and Pascal Ackermann in clinical fashion.

Primoz Roglic now holds an overall lead of 31 seconds over closest challenger Maximilian Schachmann as he kept a close hold on the yellow jersey.

The 200.2km stage from Vienne to Bollene proved very demanding with Bennett both exhausted and relieved after he was able to clinch the win.

"The guys were incredible today," Bennett said after the win in his snap interview.

"I was suffering today and it was a very hard climb. I didn't think I would hold it, but the guys did an incredible job."

It was Deceuninck-QuickStep's 10th win of the season so far and Bennett's second in the race after he won the opening stage in style.

Roglic’s lieutenant Tony Martin suffered a fall with 35 kilometres remaining and was forced to abandon, just three days after teammate George Bennett split his helmet in a big crash on Stage 2.

Organisers are planning to adapt the race’s finale after fresh Covid-19 restrictions were imposed.

