Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic won stage seven of Paris-Nice in dramatic fashion to extend his overall lead with just one stage remaining.

It was a dramatic finish as Roglic, who finished in a time of 3h09'18", launched a final attack with 300 metres left.

The Slovenian effectively stole the stage off Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious) - who was the final man left from the day's early break - in the final 50 metres by two seconds.

Paris - Nice Supreme Roglic takes sensational win on Stage 6 to control GC YESTERDAY AT 15:07

'We all want to win!' - Roglic on tense finish of Stage 7

Germany's Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), the 2020 winner and Roglic's GC rival this year, finished third and five seconds behind.

"The team worked really well," Roglic said post-race.

"At the end there was a possibility and I went for it. It was hard all day, especially from the beginning.

A short but sweet stage. In the end it was really tight but luckily I managed to come past on the finish line.

'First reaction is I'm gutted' - Gino Mader on getting caught by Primoz Roglic

TOP TEN RESULTS/GC

Paris - Nice 'Brilliant' Bennett wins Stage 5 at Paris-Nice with sublime sprint 11/03/2021 AT 15:35