Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) lit up Paris-Nice with a devastating attack that propelled him into the leader’s jersey on Stage 4.

The Slovenian launched on Col de Durbize with three kilometres remaining, quickly overtaking the weary legs up the road and soaring away to win.

Previous overall leader Michael Matthews tried to counter-attack but against a GC specialist his threat was quickly dismissed.

Roglic will pull on the leader’s yellow jersey on Thursday with a 35-second lead over Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Roglic defended his La Vuelta title in November, less than two months after surrendering the Tour de France GC on the final competitive stage to compatriot Tadej Pogacar.

Meanwhile, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) abandoned the race after crashing with 19 kilometres remaining.

The Giro champion pressed on but, unable to bridge the gap to the leaders and suffering from his fall, eventually dropped out.

