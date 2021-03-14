Primoz Roglic has revealed that he dislocated a shoulder in a crash that dashed his hopes of winning Paris-Nice.

The Slovenian headed into Sunday’s stage with a 52-second lead over Max Schachmann, with talk centring on how far Roglic would win by after three stages wins already to his name.

However, the Jumbo-Visma team leader suffered two crashes on the day - the first of which resulted in a dislocated left shoulder and damage to his left hip.

He got back in contention, only to crash for a second time and despite a valiant chase, he was unable to make up the ground lost and would eventually have to settle for 15th on general classification behind winner Schachmann, who was able to defend the title he won last year.

Following the stage into Levens, Roglic revealed the extent of his injuries.

"It was not the stage I was hoping for,” Roglic said. “I made mistakes today. The first crash dislocated my shoulder and after the second crash I was so far behind that I couldn’t come back."

A frantic chase saw him get back to within 20 seconds of the group containing Schachmann, but he was isolated in the valley ahead of the final climb and could not keep pace.

"It was a huge fight to the finish in which I gave everything,” he said. “I am disappointed, but this is also part of our sport.

"I just gave it all but unfortunately couldn't catch the first guys anymore. It's a little pity but we'll go on to the next [races]."

