Primoz Roglic has confirmed that he will kick off his 2021 season with Paris-Nice, with a particular focus on the Tour de France and the Olympic Games.

The Slovenian won his second Grand Tour at the Vuelta a Espana this year but was pipped to the Yellow Jersey in the Tour by his compatriot Tadej Pogacar.

And he is already looking forward to March next year, when he will compete in Paris-Nice for the first time in his career.

“Nothing has been decided yet, but I can already say that I will start the season with Paris-Nice and then I’ll follow last year's programme all the way to the Tour,” Roglic is quoted as saying by Cycling News.

“I will be able to reveal the details after we finalise them with the team management and staff.

“The Olympics don't count as much in cycling as in other sports, but they are important to me as I come from winter sports, and I definitely want to be in the best possible shape there.

“But I know it will be extremely difficult, given the fact that I intend to ride the Tour and there isn’t much time between the two races. Both must go optimally, but I believe that even after the Tour you can compete at the Olympics.”

Pogacar admitted to having conflicting emotions at beating Roglic, the Yellow Jersey holder between stages nine and 20, to the GC in the Tour, but Roglic said he did not think about the pair's embrace during the final stage.

“I never thought about it, but I reacted quite naturally," he explained.

“I didn't plan for it, especially not all of those emotions. Everything happened very spontaneously, and I really like that people who don’t follow cycling at all noticed it too, drew positive conclusions from it.”

