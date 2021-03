Cycling

Watch: Tour de France hopeful Primoz Roglic in supreme form in stage six of Paris-Nice

Watch the highlights as Primoz Roglic continued his battle with Sam Bennett for the points classification in the 2021 Paris-Nice with victory in stage six. The two-time Vuelta a Espana champion stole back ahead of his rival in the GC with two stages to spare thanks to his ride from Brignoles to Biot.

00:04:40, 3 hours ago