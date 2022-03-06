Christophe Laporte led home team-mates Primoz Roglic and Wout van Aert in a day of dominance for Jumbo-Visma on Stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
Laporte came through in a time of 3:48:38 while high-fiving his new team-mates, and it was quite the introduction for the Frenchman in a display of utter brilliance from the team.
The 159.8km route on Sunday saw the riders start and finish in Mantes-la-Ville, and it is already a race that Jumbo-Visma appear to have to lose from this very early stage.
"Welcome to the team!" Rob Hatch exclaimed on commentary for Eurosport as Laporte clinched victory.
"That is something quite magnificent. It is scary. What a day."
Roglic officially came in second ahead of Van Aert, but it did not matter much as Jumbo controlled the race - and, most importantly, the finish.
More to follow...
