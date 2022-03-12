Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ) was forced to abandon Paris-Nice on account of a freak accident as he made his way to the start for Stage 7.

The Luxembourg rider was making his way to the start line when he was hit by an interview backdrop.

It appeared the structure was blown over by a huge gust of wind and it hit Geniets, sending him tumbling to the ground and into a barrier.

An official came to his aid and removed the metal board, but the 25-year-old could be seen in obvious discomfort.

He was treated for an ankle injury but was forced to abandon the race after a couple of kilometres.

In a statement, FDJ said: “A panel from the mixed zone fell on Kevin Geniets before the start of Stage 7 of Paris-Nice.

“After taking a hit to his ankle, he took the start but was forced to stop after a few kilometres.”

Paris-Nice has been hit by a string of abandonments, with a bout of illness sweeping through the peloton.

As well as Geniets, Max Walscheid (Cofidis), Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ), Anthony Turgis, Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Qazaqstan), Dimitri Claeys (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) and Mike Teunissen (Jumbo–Visma) abandoned before or during Stage 7.

The riders who remain face a big test on Stage 7, with freezing temperatures expected to greet them on the summit finish at the Col du Turini.

