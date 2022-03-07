Auffargis - Orléans

Follow the Paris - Nice live with Eurosport. The Paris - Nice race starts at 11:25 on 7 March 2022. Find Paris - Nice results, calendar, standings and table. Get all the info on the teams to watch.

Keep up with top cyclists and big names in Cycling. Fans can read the latest Cycling news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. Don’t miss upcoming Cycling races. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Cycling to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.