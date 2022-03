Cycling

'Magnificent' - Christophe Laporte leads in Primoz Roglic and Wout van Aert as Jumbo-Visma dominate at Paris-Nice

It was a day to remember for Jumbo-Visma at Paris-Nice as the team totally dominated proceedings in the general classification with Christophe Laporte able to guide home team-mates Primoz Roglic and Wout van Aert and take the Stage 1 victory. It was a hugely impressive performance from the team, and a special day for Laporte as the victor.

00:03:25, an hour ago