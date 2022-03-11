Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) stormed to a 'magnificent' win on Stage 6 of Paris-Nice on Friday.
The 23-year-old Frenchman had nothing left in the tank after he powered home for a thrilling victory following the 213.6km route from Courthezon to Aubagne.
Burgaudeau was utterly brilliant in taking the win from Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who finished in second and third places respectively.
