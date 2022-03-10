Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) comfortably wins Stage 5 of Paris-Nice.

It is the first time McNulty has won a WorldTour stage in his career, finishing comfortably in a time of 4:53:31, and his third lengthy solo win of 2022.

Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels) took second (+1:58) and McNulty's compatriot Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) came third (+1:58).

McNulty was part of a ten-man break that moved clear after the opening climb before he made his move.

Attacking with around 40km to go on the Col de la Mure, McNulty took control of the race and he did not look back after that, sealing UAE Team Emirates' 14th stage win this season with his almost two minutes to spare.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) moved into the overall lead as his teammate and yellow jersey holder Wout van Aert dropped away on the Col de Mure.

Rohlic had to respond to challenges from Daniel Martinez (Ineos), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), but held firm to take the yellow jersey.

The Slovenian came in at 5:43 to hold the overall lead (16:50:28).

Roglic now leads Yates by 39 seconds, with Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) in third 41 seconds behind.

'It hasn't sunk in' - McNulty delighted with first tour victory at Paris-Nice

