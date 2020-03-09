Paris-Roubaix in doubt as France restricts fans at sporting events amid coronavirus fears

No more than 1000 spectators will be allowed to attend a sporting event in France up until April 15 - a period that overlaps with the cobbled classic Paris-Roubaix.

The news could see the race go ahead without fans at the famous Roubaix Velodrome, or it is possible that the event will be cancelled completely.

ASO declined to comment on Monday, with an announcement expected as the situation develops.

Major spring cycling races Strade Bianchi and Milan-San Remo have already been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but none of the races in the north of Europe have been called off as of yet.

French cycling race Paris-Nice is currently underway but without fans at either the start of finish. ASO announced the measure on Monday, asking fans to accept the rules "even though they are in contrast to the tradition where cycling brings riders and fans together".