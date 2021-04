Cycling

On This Day 10 April 2017: Greg Van Avermaet wins Paris-Roubaix

On this day in 2017 Belgium’s Greg van Avermaet triumphed in a five-way sprint at Roubaix Velodrome to beat Zdenek Stybar and Sebastian Langeveld in a thrilling 115th edition of the Hell of the North.

00:06:46, 9 hours ago