The cobbles of Paris-Roubaix will not see racing in 2020.

The news of the cancellation of the legendary men's cycling classic and the first ever women's edition of the race come after local authorities tightened coronavirus restrictions.

Paris - Roubaix First women’s Paris-Roubaix set for October 05/05/2020 AT 14:47

In a statement released on Friday morning, organisers ASO said:

“At the request of the Préfet du Nord, Préfet des Hauts de France and following the Health Minister Olivier Véran's announcement yesterday, that placed the Lille Metropolitan area on maximum alert, the 118th edition of Paris-Roubaix (UCI WorldTour) and the 1st edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes (UCI Women's WorldTour), originally scheduled to take place on the 25th October, will not be organised.

"Paris-Roubaix, an incredibly popular event and one that is met with great enthusiasm every year, had already been postponed from its original 12th of April date following the containment measures put in place in spring to fight against the spread of Covid-19," the statement continued.

"We would like to warmly thank the communities and event partners who supported us in this postponement as well as those who were, like us, delighted to see the Queen of the Classics even in the autumn."

The men's race had already been rescheduled from its usual spring spot in the calendar, with a women's race subsequently announced for the first time by ASO.

Both races are scheduled to return in 2021 on 11 April, coronavirus restrictions permitted.

October 25 had been set to be one of the busiest days in the history of cycling, with both the Paris Roubaix races scheduled on the same day as the final stage of the Giro d'Italia and Stage 6's climb of the Tourmalet at La Vuelta.

Paris - Roubaix Re-Cycle podcast - Carnage on the cobbles: The last wet Roubaix 16/04/2020 AT 17:05