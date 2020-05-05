Chantal Blaak of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team / Jeanne Korevaar of The Netherlands and Team CCC - Liv / Jip Van Den Bos of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team / Cobblestones / Mud / during the 75th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2020

The inaugural women’s Paris-Roubaix will take place on October 25 after UCI announced revised plans for the 2020 schedule.

The UCI Women’s WorldTour is planning for an August 1 return as a variety of countries across Europe begin to ease lockdown measures due to the coronavirus.

The Strade Bianche is pencilled in for August 1, while the Giro d’Italia is set for September 11-19.

But the headline-maker was news of a Paris-Roubaix race on October 25, marking the first time women will race the cobbled classic.

The women’s race will act as a prologue to the men’s, with October 25 also the final day of the men’s Giro d’Italia and sixth day of the Vuelta a Espana.

“All of the practical information concerning the distance, start-line and timings is yet to be finalised but will be communicated shortly,” Paris-Roubaix’s official account tweeted.

CCC Liv's Ashleigh Moolman Pasio won the Zwift Tour for All second stage on Tuesday, and she spoke of her excitement about the race's inclusion.

Speaking straight after her stage win, Moolman Pasio said: “I didn’t know about the women’s Paris-Roubaix… Wow – it’s really awesome.

There was always opportunity in challenging times like this but sometimes it takes shifting your mindset to be able to see the opportunity so I think today, with the new calendar being announced, there is opportunity for women’s cycling after the lockdown and it’s pretty awesome to hear that we will have a women’s Paris-Roubaix.

“The women’s peloton is definitely ready for it – we’re hungry to go and prove ourselves in a really tough race like Paris-Roubaix so I’m super excited.

“In terms of the calendar in general, I’ve managed to find my place in the lockdown and enjoyment in it, embracing Zwift racing. Today proved [to be] a great thing with my teammates on Zwift and talking about this.

“I get a real pump out of it and I really enjoy it but I’m really happy to hear that a calendar has been announced and there is hope we’ll be racing outdoors sometime towards the end of the year and I hope it does materialise.

The revised calendar on the women's side contains 18 events with five stage races and 13 one-day races, and will finish on November 8 with Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta.

WOMEN’S UCI WORLDTOUR

1st August: Strade Bianche (Italy)

8 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden TTT (Sweden)

9 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden RR (Sweden)

13-16 August: Ladies Tour of Norway (Norway)

26 August: GP de Plouay – Lorient Agglomération Trophée WNT (France)

29 August: La Course by Le Tour de France (France)

1-6 September: Boels Ladies Tour (the Netherlands)

11-19 September: Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile (Italy)

30 September: La Flèche Wallonne Féminine (Belgium)

4 October: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (Belgium)

10 October: Amstel Gold Race Ladies (the Netherlands)

11 October: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

18 October : Ronde van Vlaanderen (Belgium)

20 October: Tour of Guangxi Women’s WorldTour (China)

20 October: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)

23-25 October: Tour of Chongming Island (China)

25 October: Paris-Roubaix (France)

6-8 November: Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta (Spain)

