The crash ended the world number one's season and said in the aftermath: “Result is broken pubic bone in two places and a long recovery staying in bed coming up."

Instead, it took the Olympic time trial champion just two days to get back on an exercise bike and 10 days to get back outside on a bike.

The Dutch rider has updated her supporters this week, telling them her recovery is going well.

“In the meantime, I have already gone three times to make a round on my city bike. There I sit so upright and also on a very soft and wide saddle, that this was actually painless.

“Last Tuesday I took my first ride. After 16 kilometres I was completely exhausted, but it went! Pain is still my guide in what I should and shouldn't do, but as long as I don't feel pain I can load and move.”

Before her injury, Van Vleuten was enjoying an excellent season, winning the Tour of Flanders and Challenge by La Vuelta - and the highlight of the time trial at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The two-time Giro d’Italia Donne winner said she had a check up at Rijnstate hospital last week as she targets a return for the inaugural Tour de France Femmes in July 2022.

She added: “Everything looked good and the doctors are confident that I can fully recover from this without any problems.”

