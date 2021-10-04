Luke Rowe has hit back at anyone blaming him for crashing into Mads Pedersen at Paris-Roubaix, saying those who have bombarded” him with messages are nuts”.

Ineos Grenadiers’ Rowe was part of an early breakaway that was caught with around 90km of the race remaining by a group including Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

Rowe then appeared to suffer a mechanical issue that caused him to slow and veer into the middle of a cobbled road. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and another rider swerved to avoid him but Pedersen crashed into the back of Rowe and was unable to continue.

Paris - Roubaix Paris-Roubaix 2021: How to watch, route, top riders, women to make history 28/09/2021 AT 16:13

"I’ve been bombarded with messages about causing a crash on Mads Pedersen in the Forest of Arenberg...you’re nuts, you are nuts," said Rowe in a video message on Instagram.

"If you’re one of them who sent me a message, you are nuts.

"I had front wheel puncture, I had no control of the bike. If you sent me a message, try riding a f**king bike through the Forest of Arenberg with a front wheel puncture.

"I was trying to stay to the right, then my front started wheel started to go, I swung to the left and Mads hit me at 40kph, so if you're one of them who sent me a message, I’m going to try and say it as politely as I can: go f**k yourself. Cheers."

World Championships Road World Championships: Full schedule and top riders 16/09/2021 AT 14:45