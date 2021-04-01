The 2021 edition of Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes have been postponed from April until October.

They were scheduled to take place on Sunday April 11 - but will now be on Saturday 2 October for the women and Sunday 3 October for the men due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the recent lockdown measures in France.

"For the UCI and the cycling community, it was very important that both races could take place in 2021, and I am delighted that new dates suitable for all parties have been found," UCI President David Lappartient said.

"Paris-Roubaix is one of the Monuments of the UCI WorldTour calendar, while Paris-Roubaix Women will be held for the first time this year as part of the UCI Women's WorldTour.

"It was therefore essential to find, together with all parties concerned, an appropriate postponement date, in keeping with the status of this mythical event so much appreciated by riders and fans, and whose female riders are looking forward to competing in the inaugural women's edition."

Christian Prudhomme, Cycling Director of Amaury Sport Organisation, added: "An eminently popular classic, coveted by many great champions, followed by millions of fans and televised in 190 countries, Paris-Roubaix is also a source of pride for the whole of the Hauts de France region, which comes together every year with great enthusiasm.

"It is anchored in the region. It is part of its history. This is why we are pleased to announce that the Queen of the Classics will return in 2021 and that the competitors of the first ever women's edition will also discover its legendary route."

Last year's edition of the race was cancelled due to the pandemic, despite also being rescheduled from April to October.

Philippe Gilbert of Belgium won the 2019 event for Deuceuninck-Quick-Step, with Germany's Nils Politt of Team Katusha-Alpecin second, and Gilbert's compatriot and team-mate Yves Lampaert third.

