Cycling

Cycling news - 'This is what they've been talking about' - new world champion Elisa Bolasamo slips

All the riders had been talking about the conditions for Paris-Roubaix and no-one was safe from the wet track with new world champion Elisa Bolsamo slipping. The cycling season is nearly over.

00:00:45, 36 minutes ago