Sonny Colbrelli produced a stunning sprint to give Italy a first Paris-Roubaix victory in 22 years.

Crossing the line ahead of Florian Vermeersch after six hours of racing in hellish, rain-soaked conditions, the 31-year-old collapsed in a tearful, muddy heap following his dramatic victory.

The Bahrain Victorious rider was Italy's first winner of the race since Andrea Tafi rode to victory back in 1999.

Paris - Roubaix 'Unbelievable. I'm very happy' - Sonny Colbrelli delighted with Paris-Roubaix win 37 MINUTES AGO

Vermeersch of Belgium came second while one of the pre-race favourites Mathieu van der Poel could only finish third.

More to follow...

Paris - Roubaix 'Viva Italia! Forza Italia! They've done it finally' - Colbrelli sprints to Paris-Roubaix victory AN HOUR AGO