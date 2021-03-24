The Paris-Roubaix men’s and women’s races – scheduled to take place on April 11 – have been postponed due to Covid-19, Le Parisien reported on Wednesday.

The reported cancellation of the legendary men's cycling classic and the first-ever women's edition of the race come after rising cases of Covid in Hauts-de-France.

The 2020 edition of the 'Queen of the Classics' race was also postponed once before being cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Organisers declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Paris-Roubaix is the third 'Monument' classic of the season after Milan-Sanremo, which has already taken place, the Tour of Flanders, and before Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Giro di Lombardia.

The Tour of Flanders in Belgium is due to take place on Sunday, April 3 as planned.

