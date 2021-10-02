Cycling
Weather threatens 'Saturday in Hell' as history beckons at Paris-Roubaix Femmes
Good afternoon
It's finally here, the long awaited Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes. And just as we saw last year when the spring classics were rearranged for autumn, there's not much change in the weather, we are in for a grim day in northern France.
Who is riding?
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) will start as favourite in the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes, with fellow Dutchwoman Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and Britain's Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) in the hunt.
Newly-crowned world road race champion Elisa Balsamo (Valcar–Travel & Service) is also on the start list, as is Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) who will step into the team car in 2022 as a sports director. Anna van der Breggen has already made that jump and could make her first appearance in the team car on Saturday.
The women's race is 115.6km and takes in 17 cobbled sections after a gentle opening 33km.
