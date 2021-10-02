British rider Lizzie Deignan produced a brilliant, audacious solo attack to claim victory in the inaugural women’s Paris-Roubaix.

The Trek-Segafredo rider has a brilliant CV, as she numbers the World Road Race Championship, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Tour of Flanders among her wins.

She can now tick off Paris-Roubaix, as she broke away on the first cobbled section, 82.5 kilometres from the finish, and held off a determined challenge from Marianne Vos to claim the win.

