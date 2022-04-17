Cycling

Dylan van Baarle admits split in peloton ‘was not planned’ after dramatic Paris-Roubaix start

After the autumnal mud-soaked edition of Hell of the North last year, the race returned to its traditional spring slot and served up a classic as Dylan van Baarle survived the cobbles to deliver a historic win for Ineos Grenadiers. Wout van Aert recovered brilliantly from an early setback – and multiple mechanicals – to finish second, while Mathieu van der Poel faded into ninth.

00:03:06, an hour ago