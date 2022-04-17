Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) finished off a fascinating edition of Paris-Roubaix with an immaculate ride, which was set up by his Ineos Grenadiers team-mates, the first moves of which were made as far away as 200km south of the fabled André-Pétrieux velodrome.

Van Baarle rode solo onto the track and was then able to enjoy a relaxed final lap of the fastest edition of the race in history.

A group of four arrived almost two minutes later, with Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) and Stefan Kung (Groupama FDJ) claiming the minor podium places.

Beginning with Michal Kwiatkowski, who exploited the crosswinds to force a huge split in the bunch long before the cobbles were even in sight, every Ineos rider contributed to their first victory in the Hell of the North. They were able to because theirs was the only team to have every team member in that front group. They drilled discipline into their group, rotating at the front, and indirectly wearing out the riders behind, including the teams of pre-race favourites Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Wout Van Aert.

To win Paris-Roubaix, “you have to have a certain amount of luck,” said former winner Magnus Backstedt commentating. “Everything has to go right on the day.”

Though perhaps not completely true, Van Baarle arguably had a bit more than others. He suffered just one puncture, at one of the least dangerous points in the race.

Almost every other rider took their mechanical hit at more injurious moments in the race. Wout van Aert’s came in the Forest of Arenburg, while the wheel of Matej Mohoric (Bharain Victorious) went flat as he was leading with 39k left of the race.

Van Baarle, at that point chasing behind in the company of several of the elite stars and team-mate Ben Turner, was the rider best placed to take advantage.

Having shredded them all day long, no other rider had enough in their legs to make a concerted chase, as Van Baarle headed for Roubaix. Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl) and Mohoric were on their way to the when, on the final proper cobbled secteur, a spectator failed to withdraw his applauding hands and clipped Lampaert right brake leaving, sending him to the deck in dramatic and tragic fashion.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Van Baarle immediately afterwards. “I couldn’t believe it when I came into the velodrome. I looked at the other side but I was completely alone and I could start believing.”

