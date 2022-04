Cycling

‘I was crying and screaming, it was so unexpected!’ – Sonny Colbrelli relives heroic Paris-Roubaix win

To win Paris-Roubaix requires luck, strength and usually experience. Sonny Colbrelli somehow managed it last year at the first time of trying. The Bahrain-Victorious rider looks back on how he became Hell of the North in what may prove to be his only appearance.

00:05:37, 4 hours ago