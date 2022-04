Cycling

‘Look at the state of this!’ - Favourites caught out by huge split in peloton at Paris-Roubaix

Thought Paris-Roubaix only got exciting on the cobbles? Think again. The main early talking point from the Monument was a big split in the peloton that caught out pre-race favourites Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert, with Eurosport cycling expert and 2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins calling it “very unique”.

00:01:00, 15 minutes ago