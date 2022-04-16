Marianne Vos has withdrawn from Paris-Roubaix Femmes after testing positive for Covid, that is according to Eurosport's Iris Slappendel. Vos is said to be “very disappointed” but feels fine.

Vos finished runner-up to Lizzie Deignan in the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes last season and was back to avenge that defeat.

With Deignan not on the start list due to pregnancy and Vos now absent, favour falls to Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) and Deigian’s team-mate Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) for victory.

More to follow

---

