In the first of her pro diaries for 2022, Movistar’s Emma Norsgaard shares with The GCN Eurosport Cycling Show her frustrations from last season, as well as her hopes and dreams for this one. There’s one in particular that stands head and shoulders above all others.

“The biggest goal this year is Paris-Roubaix,” she says. “Last year I fell completely in love with this race. I was so scared on the startline and when I crossed the finish line I was like “Wow!” I want to win this race. I need to win this race.”

She’s a cyclist, so of course “there’s many races I want to win, but this one I just cannot stop thinking about it. When I’m on my bike training every day, in the cold and wind. I can’t wait for Paris-Roubaix.”

There are no guarantees in cycling, but the Dane has started the 2022 season in just the kind of form she’ll need to top the podium in the toughest - and newest - one-day race of them all.

So far Norsgaard has one win to her name - Le Samyn des Dames at the start of March - and from the six classics she has started, she has only once finished outside the top ten.

With five outright victories plus a smattering of stage race classifications in 2021, her debut season in the Women’s WorldTour, the 22 year-old’s record shows she’s on a rapid trajectory towards the top of the sport.

“One of the most memorable victories last year was the first stage of Thuren,” she says. “My team-mates helped me so much. They gave 100% for me, and for the victory. They were almost more happy than me.”

Despite such plentiful success, the races that got away still rankle:

“Last year I got a lot of seconds!” Norsgaard says. (Ten in total, to be exact.)

“The most frustrating second place,” she explains, “is when one girl is in the breakaway and I win the bunch sprint. It’s so frustrating knowing there’s only one person in front of you.”

What ifs may linger long in the memory, but it looks like there’ll be fewer of them in Norsgaard’s sophomore season. She will also be aiming to mix up her game a bit:

“I’m a pure sprinter,” she says, “but I hope that I can prove to people this season that I’m more than just a sprinter.”

Surely she will. One thing is for sure, that first Women’s WorldTour win is not far off. It may well even come next Saturday, in the most famous velodrome in the world.

