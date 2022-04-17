Cycling

‘Oooaaaahhh!’ – Terrifying near-miss as Jens Reynders changes wheel in middle of road at Paris-Roubaix

A huge pile-up was somehow avoided in the men’s race at Paris-Roubaix after Jens Reynders chose a bad place to fix a puncture. Only some brilliant bike handling from the chase group prevented a serious collision on the cobbles. A spree of crashes and an split in the peloton lit up Sunday’s race, with Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert among those distanced in the early drama.

00:00:50, 25 minutes ago