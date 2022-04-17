Premium Cycling Paris-Roubaix 09:30-16:55

Stay tuned for live comments from Nick Christian on Sunday

Ad

Who is riding?

Paris - Roubaix Paris-Roubaix 2022: Can Van Aert take Van der Poel down? 12/04/2022 AT 14:19

Defending champion Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) will not defend his crown as the Italian battles back from a career-threatening heart problem that surfaced during the Volta a Catalunya. The 2019 champion Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) is focusing on the Ardennes while there are ongoing doubts over the inclusion of Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) as the Slovakian continues to struggle with apparent long-Covid.

This means the most recent champion taking to the start may be the Belgian Greg van Avermaet of Ag2R-Citroen – and we can probably all agree that his best days are behind him. The 2017 winner will be joined by Sagan’s team-mate, the Dutch 2014 champion Niki Terpstra – for whom the previous aside rings even truer – ditto the German 2015 winner John Degenkolb (Team DSM).

Now let’s look at the startlist in a more positive fashion. The in-form riders with a good shot of winning the men’s edition include two riders who have yet to add a cobblestone trophy to their busy mantlepieces – Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) – as well as a bunch of riders for whom momentum has been building during the spring campaign: Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ), Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) and Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco).

In Colbrelli’s absence, Bahrain Victorious will put their faith in the veteran Australian Heinrich Haussler and the Milan-San Remo champion Matej Mohoric of Slovenia, although it will be worth watching Fred Wright after the British youngster impressed at Flanders. Haussler, 38, has finished in the top 10 on three occasions although evidence shows that he’s gone a little soft in his old age (he rode the Ronde in a pair of gloves, which was a first).

The team in most need of a morale-boosting win are QuickStep Alpha Vinyl. They have been a one-man band this spring with Kasper Asgreen struggling to shoulder all the burden of results. Once again the Danish rouleur will lead alongside old hands Zdenek Stybar (twice runner-up in the Roubaix velodrome) and Yves Lampaert.

How can I watch?

Eurosport has you covered, with coverage of the men’s race from 09:30 to 17:00 UK time – bookended by The Breakaway. You can also watch both editions of Paris-Roubaix on discovery+ and GCN+.

- - -

Eurosport, GCN & discovery+ are proud to be the home of women’s cycling

Paris - Roubaix 'More cautious than cautious' - Van Aert doubt for Paris-Roubaix after Covid 11/04/2022 AT 14:55