Who will be crowned Queen of the Cobbles?

Last year’s winner Lizzie Deignan is not returning to defend her trophy, sitting out the 2022 season as she is expecting her second child. That leaves the field relatively open but there are a few familiar faces on the starting list that are definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Marianna Vos is a legendary name that can never be ignored, the Dutchwoman having finished second in Gent-Wevelgem this season and seventh in Strade Bianche. She was the first to sense the danger last year when Deignan was pulling out a lead up front on her now infamous lone breakaway, and the Dutchwoman did everything she could to track the Brit down, in the end coming home just over a minute behind. She opted to miss last weekend's Amstel Gold Race despite being the defending champion, choosing instead to focus all her energy on Paris-Roubaix.

Vos’ main rivals could come from Trek-Segafredo. They have Elisa Balsamo in their line-up, ably supported by Chloe Hosking and Elisa Longo Borghini.

Balsamo is still in the rainbow jersey as she was in October, and will be hoping for a less eventful edition after crashing in the horrendous conditions last year. She did make the finish line, although later admitted that it had taken her a full week to recover.

If the forecast does deteriorate, watch out for Lotte Kopecky. She’s been in fine form his season, winning Strade Bianche and the Tour of Flanders, and growing up in Belgian is well aware of the terrain. She’s had very decent support from her Team SD Work cohorts so far this season, and there’s no reason to think they won’t be out in force for this one.

How can I watch?

Eurosport has you covered, with coverage of the women’s race from 12:15 to 15:10 UK time on Saturday – bookended by The Breakaway. You can also watch both editions of Paris-Roubaix on and GCN+.

