UCI President David Lappartient has said Paris-Roubaix could move to October, following the success of last year's edition.

The 2021 edition of Paris-Roubaix was moved from its usual slot in April, to October at the end of the season, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That race produced two brilliant editions won by Sonny Colbrelli and Lizzie Deignan.

And while the race is back in its usual April slot in 2022, Lappartient has opened the door for a shift.

"That move to October 3 has not made the race any less attractive," Lappartient said.

"On the contrary, this was one of the most heroic editions of 'l'Enfer du Nord' in history. I spoke about this with organizer ASO. They indicated that there would never have been any consideration before to change the Paris-Roubaix date. Now they feel very differently. In the future, that creates many more possibilities."

Lappartient went further still, pondering whether the Tour of Flanders could also move to the end of the season alongside Paris-Roubaix.

He added: "End the season with the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix? That's something we couldn't imagine in the past. Now I ask myself: why not? Wouldn't that open up possibilities in the calendar when we organise these two, perhaps the two largest, monuments at the end of the year?

"Most organisers now understand that a change of date can also offer possibilities and opportunities.

Moving the calendar around would likely cause controversy and has already stirred objections in the sport. Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team boss Patrick Lefevere has already spoken out against any potential change.

"Everyone knows I'm an old fashioned guy, so I wouldn't change it. Maybe the two Covid seasons were a bit special but if he does change things, Lappartient will have to cut the calendar first,” the Belgian said.

“There are so many races in August, September and the beginning of October. It is almost impossible to ride all of them. Everyone knows that the season starts more or less in January. From Omloop Het Nieuwsblad to Liège-Bastogne-Liège is the first part, then everyone works towards the Tour de France and the third part is beautiful, including the World Cup and the Tour of Lombardy.”

The UCI has awarded licenses for WorldTour races until 2025 but the calendars are not yet fixed.

But Lappartient quelled fears that the Grand Tours could move, saying they would remain pretty much in place.

"It may be that a Grand Tour might be postponed one or two weeks, but broadly it will remain the same," Lappartient said. "The Tour de France will be organized in July. The Giro d'Italia will continue to take place before the Tour de France, while the Vuelta a España will have its place after the Tour.

"We will not change the frame of the calendar regarding the Grand Tours. You cannot open the season with a Grand Tour, while at the end of October you cannot close the season with it due to the weather conditions in the high mountains."

