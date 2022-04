Cycling

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022 - Elisa Balsamo DQ’d after holding onto bottle for too long

Trek-Segafredo rider Elisa Balsamo was spotted holding onto a water bottle handed to her by the team car far longer than could be deemed acceptable, and was disqualified from Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

00:00:31, 32 minutes ago