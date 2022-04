Cycling

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022 - ‘It has been a really tough spring’ - Elisa Longo Borghini elated after ‘hard time’

Elisa Longo Borghini was elated after winning Paris-Roubaix Femmes. She thanked her family, who encouraged her to race even though she did not feel ready for it.

00:02:42, 2 hours ago