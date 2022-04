Cycling

Paris-Roubaix Femmes highlights: Elisa Longo Borghini wins ‘epic’ Hell of the North with perfectly-timed move

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek – Segafredo) collected a 30th career win as a professional – and perhaps her best – as she timed an attack to perfection, some 34km out, to win Paris-Roubaix Femmes. Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) finished second and Lucinda Brand (Trek – Segafredo) took third.

00:03:12, 36 minutes ago