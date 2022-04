Cycling

Wout van Aert needs to ‘wallop’ his way out of trouble – Breakaway cast

He was among the pre-race favourites despite a recent bout of Covid, but Wout van Aert was forced to settle for second after never really recovering from an early split in the peloton. The Dutch star gamely battled for long periods on the front of various chase groups but ultimately came home 1’47” down on winner Dylan van Baarle – taking the consolation runner-up spot in a four-way sprint.

