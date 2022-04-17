Cycling

'You’re too close!' – Yves Lampaert collides with spectator in scary crash at Paris-Roubaix

“You’re too close, man” cried Rob Hatch on Eurosport commentary as Yves Lampaert was sent flying after hitting a fan at Paris-Roubaix. The spectator was clearly encroaching on the race route, with his hands appearing to catch the Belgian’s bike as he ripped past in pursuit of lone leader Dylan van Baarle. Lampaert eventually came home in 10th after seeing his podium hopes evaporate.

00:01:10, an hour ago