Cycling

‘Cathartic moment’ as Groupama-FDJ rider Arnaud Démare seals Paris-Tours success

Arnaud Démare won Paris-Tours on Sunday. The Groupama-FDJ rider emerged from a four-man group that included Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels), Stan Dewulf (AG2R Citroën) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) to seal the win. You can watch Paris-Tours ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:04:45, 42 minutes ago