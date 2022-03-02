Peter Sagan has accused cycling’s younger generation of “lacking respect” and says the peloton at most races is “total anarchy”.

Three-time world champion Sagan started out on the professional tour in 2010.

He made his debut for new team TotalEnergies at the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var in February, and has criticised riders for not even stopping for a comfort break.

“The bathroom break just doesn’t exist anymore,” he told Het Nieuwsblad.

“I saw it again in the Haut Var. You used to have the fixed time to stop to pee together. Now everyone is peeing from their bicycles. I then ask: Is that normal? I understand if you ride the final of say the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix. But at a dead-end in the race? You don’t lose anything by stopping for a while.

“They don’t even bother going to the edge of the road. No names, but they just pee in the middle of the pack. I first noticed it when as a leader in a stage race I stopped to pee. They kept on attacking, while that used to be a moment of rest in the peloton.

“Everyone pees on everyone, nasty. And if you say something about it, you’re arrogant, so to speak, because you can’t decide what someone else should do.”

Sagan has previously spoken about riders “only thinking about themselves” and has said it “gets worse every year”.

He was in action over ‘opening weekend’ as he competed at both Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.

He added: “Fabian Cancellara used to say a lot of things about me, very provocative, especially for the classics.

“It always made me laugh because it just meant he was getting really nervous about me. When the journalists came to me with his statements, I always replied: ‘Fabian is my idol. I can’t say anything bad about him.’

“Back then it was the older riders who talked a lot, now the younger generation does, too. Then I think, okay, you are strong, a champ, whatever. But you are younger. The younger generation lacks that respect. You see, you feel that. In the past, you had the unwritten rules in the race. Now, forget it. There is total anarchy there.”

