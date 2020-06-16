Cycling

Peter Sagan: 'I stayed away for three weeks to avoid infecting ex-wife and son'

Peter Sagan

Image credit: Getty Images

ByDan Quarrell
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago
@Dan_Eurosport

Peter Sagan has revealed the lengths he had to go to in order to keep him and his family safe during lockdown and spoken about his hopes for the season ahead.

Speaking to media in a conference call from altitude in Sölden, Austria, at the Bora-Hansgrohe training camp, Sagan spoke about his own experience of lockdown and keeping his family protected.

Paris - Nice

Schachmann extends GC lead as Kragh Andersen wins ITT

11/03/2020 AT 15:39

He revealed he spent the pandemic in lockdown in Monaco. He self-isolated for three weeks from his son Marlon and ex-wife after competing at Paris-Nice, and then trained indoors until early May.

"For sure it was a strange situation. It wasn't a normal life," Sagan said at his media conference.

I'd been in contact with a lot of people so when I went home to Monaco, I closed myself in my apartment for three weeks to avoid infecting my ex-wife and my son.

"I did some prevention but, fortunately, I never felt sick or had any symptoms. I felt a little down, not depressed, but without energy."

The 30-year-old confirmed he will miss the rescheduled cobbled Classics in October and respect his agreement with race organiser RCS Sport to ride the Giro d'Italia.

"It's not a decision I can make," he said of the revised schedule. "I have to accept how it is. We've been locked at home for enough time. They've also opened all the restaurants and started the soccer season and other sports, so why not cycling?

Peter Sagan

Image credit: Getty Images

"For sure, we're not in a stadium. They have to make some rules on what we can do, what instructions we have to do to protect ourselves and others. If they have to close the roads for spectators, then they have to think about that. I have to think about performing well and then we'll see what happens."

Before the race, there will be instructions that we have to be tested. Even here at our first training camp, everyone has been tested both with a test in the nose and of our blood to see if we're positive or negative or if we had coronavirus or not. That's how it'll be at the races. If everyone is negative, why do I have to be scared?

The Slovak confirmed he will return to racing at Strade Bianche and then ride Milano-Torino and Milan-San Remo in early August.

He will then undertake the Criterium du Dauphine from August 12, before riding the Tour de France from August 29. However, he said he intended to skip the World Road Race Championships if they went ahead on the mountainous course in Switzerland.

Paris - Nice

Garcia Cortina powers to surprise Stage 3 win

10/03/2020 AT 16:25
Paris - Nice

Nizzolo wins amid crosswind chaos as Quintana and Alaphilippe lose time in Stage 2

09/03/2020 AT 14:33
What's On

