Sagan is based in Monaco, where restrictions put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus mean he is unable to leave his house to exercise.

He has therefore been using a home trainer in order to maintain his fitness ahead of the proposed return of the season at the end of August.

However, do not expect to see him joining his rivals in virtual races - such as the 'lockdown' edition of the Tour of Flanders - any time soon.

"I hate to ride on the rollers, but now they are my friend," Sagan said in a video Q&A on Instagram.

" We will see how long this period will be, but Zwift races, with my condition, with what I’m doing, with my preparation and stuff, I don’t think so. "

"I am a real cyclist, but not a virtual one. If this is gonna be the future... I don’t think so. Maybe I can do some races on Zwift with an electric bike. What do you think about that? Just kidding."

Sagan returned to Monaco following the Paris-Nice in early March and subsequently self-isolated as a precaution, with team-mate Oscar Gatto delivering food.

He revealed during the Instagram Q&A that he and his family were "doing fine" although he admitted he was missing being able to train outdoors.

Last week it was revealed by the UCI that in a reconfigured 2020 race calendar the Tour de France would be held between August 29-September 20, followed by the World Championships, Giro d’Italia, and Vuelta a España.

It is not yet known when the Monument Classics, which will be big targets for Sagan, will take place.

"After they made the schedule for the next part of the season, I have to keep in shape. If some races are going to happen, I have to be ready," he said.

"The UCI, together with the main race organisers, are trying to do their best for our sport in this difficult and exceptional situation. This is the first time we encounter such a crisis but I know the experts know how to proceed much better than I do. For me, it’s just about waiting and follow the rules. When the conditions allow us to race again safely, we will bee back on the road so that fans can enjoy this beautiful sport again."