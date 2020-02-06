Victory for Bauhaus was the first for Bahrain-McLaren since Rod Ellingworth took over as team principal, and came when he took to the front after the final turn and put in a huge effort to break clear.

Race leader Rui Costa, who was involved in controversy at stage 2 when he appeared to intentionally topple rival Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg, secured bonus seconds with a series of solo attacks throughout the day as he sought to hold onto his overall lead.

But victory for Bauhaus now sees him lead by three seconds overall from Costa, with France's Nacer Bouhanni another five seconds back in third.

The stage followed a 119km route starting at the King Saud University and finishing at Al Bujairi, both in the Saudi capital Riyadh.